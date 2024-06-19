Darley Dale glory for Worksop’s Josh Froggatt as he closes gap at top of standings
With just enough time to give his machine a once over and a splash of fuel from fourth place in the previous race, Northwich's Dave Carson was out again in the combined Twins and Wilson Trophy races, of which, after two victories at the meeting earlier in the year, he stood at the top of the standings in the ‘Twin Cylinder 655 to 700cc’ class.
However, he was to be denied any victory last weekend with Froggatt on a similar machine, heading him throughout the two races.
The first race saw the pair never split by any more than 0.5sec until lap seven, when passing backmarkers Carson was slightly baulked, allowed Froggatt to stretch a lead of one second.
Carson fought back on lap eight, only to suffer a similar fate on lap nine, and after posting another Fastest Lap, on the final lap, reduced the gap by 0.5 seconds to the leader.
Finishing the opening lap in seventh place overall, Peter Fell (Burton on Trent) fought his way through the field to finish third overall, but taking victory in the Wilson Trophy Class, at the expense of Daniel Pearson (Brough) who had been third, four seconds quicker on the final lap, dropping Pearson to fourth overall, but victor in the ‘Twin Cylinder up to 650cc’ class.
The standings are now: 1st David Carson, 54pts; 2nd Josh Froggatt, 30pts; 3rd Sean Seddon, 24pts.
