Darley Dale glory for Worksop’s Josh Froggatt as he closes gap at top of standings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worksop's Josh Froggat took victory in the Twin Cylinder race as Darley Moor Motor Cycle Road Race Club, near Ashbourne, staged rounds three and four of this year’s 12 Round Championship last weekend.

With just enough time to give his machine a once over and a splash of fuel from fourth place in the previous race, Northwich's Dave Carson was out again in the combined Twins and Wilson Trophy races, of which, after two victories at the meeting earlier in the year, he stood at the top of the standings in the ‘Twin Cylinder 655 to 700cc’ class.

However, he was to be denied any victory last weekend with Froggatt on a similar machine, heading him throughout the two races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first race saw the pair never split by any more than 0.5sec until lap seven, when passing backmarkers Carson was slightly baulked, allowed Froggatt to stretch a lead of one second.

Worksop's Josh Froggatt leads Northwich's Dave Carson.

Carson fought back on lap eight, only to suffer a similar fate on lap nine, and after posting another Fastest Lap, on the final lap, reduced the gap by 0.5 seconds to the leader.

Finishing the opening lap in seventh place overall, Peter Fell (Burton on Trent) fought his way through the field to finish third overall, but taking victory in the Wilson Trophy Class, at the expense of Daniel Pearson (Brough) who had been third, four seconds quicker on the final lap, dropping Pearson to fourth overall, but victor in the ‘Twin Cylinder up to 650cc’ class.