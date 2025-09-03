Champion Josh Froggatt continues to shine in the wet at Oulton Park

No Limits Racing Supertwins champion Josh Froggatt continued to shine with two more wins in class in the two races of round seven at Oulton Park last weekend.

The Worksop racer was crowned champion after round six at Cadwell Park, one of his favourite circuits, to erase the heartachle of last year when he missed out on the title after being pipped in the very last round.

“Overall I was extremely happy with this weekend's results and knowing I’m still improving, even with the lack of testing, and at my least ridden track,” he said.

A combined seven laps over three disappointing sessions saw his test day came to an end with little useful data.

John Froggatt on track at Oulton Park. Photo by Michael Wincott Photography.

Afternoon qualifying took the same theme as the test day and was a drying track.

As they couldn’t confirm if it was wet enough for wet tyres they chose the safe option and left the wets on.

This turned out to be the wrong decision and after three laps he came in with a fourth place grid position, third in class and some torn up wets.

“Saturday morning race one we managed to get a fully dry race,” he said.

“I made a good start trying to chase down Jacob (Stephenson).

“I pushed to match his pace and stayed with him for about three laps, but losing 0.2s a sector, he pulled away and then I was just aiming to be consistent and finish, putting a 1.46.5 which is a new PB and a 33 second lead over the next Supertwin.

“I came away happy that I’d improved over my last year's times with first in class and second overall.

“Race two was wet and raining. Scrubbing my tyres in on the warm up lap, I had a steady look round to see what the conditions were like and made a good start.

“Second into turn one, I settled down, finding my pace steadily, then pulling away by almost five seconds a lap.

“I took the lead early on and found my lines through the wet conditions.

“Getting faster and faster, I finished the seven-lap race with a 31 second lead and 1.57.3 in the rain to finish first in class and overall.

“Thank you to everyone that that came to support me, my sponsors and my helpers.”