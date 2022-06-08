Ogden has seen the 18-year-old develop quickly and spectacularly over two years and believes he is a class rider.

But the sport is expensive and Ogden is hoping they can find a sponsor whose backing will allow Froggatt to fulfil his potential in the sport.

“In my view he is a class rider, said Ogden, from Maltby-based Phoenix, who has over 30 years experience in motorcycle racing.

Joshua Froggat - star of the future needs backing.

“He is a really good lad. He will win the Championship this year as long as he avoids any major accidents

“Joshua is one of the best young lads I've had. With the right support from a key sponsor he could really shine at BSB level and beyond. It will depend on financial backing. It is a hard sport.

“His development over two years has been major. When I first took him on he didn't have that good a style.

“But last year after five rounds he'd won two Rider of the Meetings and he really shone towards the end of the year with regular podiums.

“This year he has come on again and from 12 races he has had six wins, three seconds and two thirds, and he even beat some seasoned riders in the last round at Cadwell – guys who are going to the North West 200.”

In 2021 in his first season on a Phoenix/AFS-prepped Kawasaki Ninja 300 at top national level in the Thundersport GB GP3 Superteens Championship and his first time at all the national circuits, Froggatt achieved many podiums and finished the season third overall.

This year he has moved up to top national level in the Stock Mini Twins to race a stock Suzuki 650 Mini Twin in a mixed grid with the Super Sport 650 and new Aprillia RS660 (20-30 bhp more)and already leads the championship by 60 points, which is rare.

Phoenix was set up by Ogden in 2012 to help riders out by way of assistance in the garage on the spanners and in the paddock.

They have a large social media following and the team would be happy to offer support packages at all levels from a simple decal right through to full team livery.