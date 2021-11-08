Askham racer Joshua Williams to make international debut in Valencia

Joshua Williams, right, celebrates his third place finish with Harley McCabe and Blake Wilson.

Finishing third in the UK rounds this season saw Joshua secure his place in the final representing the UK.

There will be 33 riders aged 10-14 from 11 countries with Josh and fellow Brit Blake Wilson two of only four 10-year-olds in the field.

“I have had the most amazing experiences competing in the FIM MiniGP UK Series this year, making lots of memories and celebrating many podium finishes,” said Josh, who attends St Mary's C of E Primary School in Edwinstowe.

“I was very privileged to have raced at some of the UK's most iconic tracks, my favourite being Silverstone’s Stowe Circuit.

“After finishing top three I was invited to stay for the MotoGP weekend meeting many of my MotoGP heroes, I even got to be part of the media promo day giving riding advice to the VIPs and social media influencers and joining them on track with John McPhee.

“I dream of competing in Spain next season with Cuna de Campeones and one day owning a 17ins wheel Moto4 bike.

“I really hope to do well in Valencia and make my family proud.”

Joshua started his motorcycle obsession at around 18 months old, mesmerised watching MotoGP and BSB. He progressed from balance bike to Oset before the age of three.

His first encounter with a mini moto was at Swindon Young Riders Academy aged five. Shortly after he acquired his first Polini and then later a GRC.

After a few taster sessions in Cool-FAB Racing before the start of the 2019 season he decided that the AC40 Rookies would be his new challenge for 2019 and proudly finished sixth, promoting him to the AC40 Pros for 2020.

He then came third in the AC40 Pro Championship and fifth in the LC40 Elites Championship - the highest finishing rider in the LC40 Elites on an AC40 14mm restricted bike.

Joshua has been out in Spain climate training with dad Stuart.

“If he'd stayed here he would have been training in the wind and rain,” said mum Helen. “It's a very different climate over there.

“This was his first season on a geared bike – his previous bikes were just rev and go with no gear changing – so we were not expecting him to do as well as he has. It's very exciting.

“It is a once in a lifetime experience for him. You can't guarantee what is going to happen from this. You couldn't pass up this opportunity.”