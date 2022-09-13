Anglesey weekend to forget for Worksop racer Josh Froggatt
Worksop racer Josh Froggatt had a weekend to forget at the Thundersport GB Stocktwins round six at Anglesey.
The Phoenix Race Support Team teenager failed to pick up a point and ended up injured with excessive damage to the the bike, helmet and leathers.
Friday test day went smoothly and Josh was on pole in class and 11th on grid.
In race one he got away well, but unfortunately halfway around the first lap he had a low side off while in race two it was another DNF as in turn one he clipped the bike in front’s rear wheel, causing him to go over the bars and crash on the grass.
On Sunday both Josh and the bike were passed as fit for race three, but an overzealous rider went around the outside of him and while trying to get back on line, hit Josh's front wheel with his rear wheel taking Josh down hard and fast. Although he walked away, he hit his head and damaged his ankle and was ruled out of a return.