The Phoenix Race Support Team teenager failed to pick up a point and ended up injured with excessive damage to the the bike, helmet and leathers.

Friday test day went smoothly and Josh was on pole in class and 11th on grid.

In race one he got away well, but unfortunately halfway around the first lap he had a low side off while in race two it was another DNF as in turn one he clipped the bike in front’s rear wheel, causing him to go over the bars and crash on the grass.

Josh Froggatt - Anglesey weekend to forget.