Agony for Josh Froggatt as Worksop racer misses on out title in final race

Worksop racer Josh Froggatt agonisingly missed out on the No Limits Racing title as he was pipped by rival Jack Smith in the very last race of the final round at Donington Park.

A first and two thirds for Froggatt in the first three races left him and Smith equal on points going into the last race, but Smith emerged on top in the end.

“It all came down to the last race with me and Jack equal on points.

“The weather was wet and I was trying not to push too hard.

Josh Froggatt - missed out on title in final race.Josh Froggatt - missed out on title in final race.
“I followed Lewis for a few laps and then Jack came past.

“As the race went on and I was trying to find time and passing points I just couldn’t get through and there went the championship.

“Although I wanted to win, as does everyone, I’m very happy, and I’d like to say a big thank you to my Dad and everyone that’s helped us out this year.

“We’ve come on leaps and bounds and way above our expectations.

“Thank you to everyone that came to support me this weekend.

“We will take few weeks to go over plans for 2025 as they are all unknown at this time.

“We can't thank our sponsors enough for all your help and support over 2024 and the four seasons I've been racing.”

Froggatt had qualified on pole position and, in a chaotic back and forth opening race, a strong move in the the last corner saw Froggat over the line in first.

He struggled to get into a smooth rhythm in race two and and followed the other riders over the line in third.

Race three was red-flagged after three laps due to the rain, and after the restart Froggatt found some good pace and just needed a couple more laps to make a move but again finished third.

