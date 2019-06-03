Xbox trio win gold medals at prestigious tournament

A superb haul of three gold medals at a prestigious tournament added to the growing reputation of the Worksop-based Xbox Boxing Academy.

Xbox, and head coach Chris Boyle, took four fighters to the East Midlands Box Cup at Grantham, and three of them powered to victory.

Club captain Hollie Towl led the way, taking gold for the second year running, and she was joined by the impressive and improving duo of Eleanor Coulson and Theo Weaver.

The rangy Coulson fought at under-75kg youth level, and boxed a punch-perfect final, landing long, javelin-like jabs against her gritty, but classy, opponent from Cambridge.

Every round, she seemed to get sharper and stronger which pushed her over the finish line for a unanimous decision, earning her second gold of the season.

Rising star Weaver reached the final of the under-50kg category after following instructions to the letter in his semi, where he outboxed his opponent for a clear points win.

He continued in the final, using flashy movements and slick flurries to take a unanimous points decision victory against a seasoned fighter from Islington, north London and pocket his first championship success.

Xbox’s fourth fighter at the event was Zac Layne, a senior at 64kg, who just fell short in the quarter-finals after a battle of skill.

Boyle said: “I’m happy and proud of all of them. These guys and girls are ground-breaking for the club and the town.”