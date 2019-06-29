Worksop X Box Boxing Academy girls win gold at Hull International Box Cup

With the 2019-2020 season just under way, Worksop Xbox Boxing Academy got off to bright start, winning three gold medals gained at the Hull International Box Cup.

Fresh from its success at the East Midlands Box Cup in May, the club entered three of its female starlets to go for gold.

First up was the vastly improving Eleanor Coulson, boxing at 70-75kg super middleweight division,

She blasted her way into the final by overturning a previous loss last season to England girl Demi Ushcroft, using the perfect jab to win all three rounds.

Coulson then boxed a good opponent from St Ives, using her range and sharpness to out-point the stylish fighter and take her third gold medal.

Club skipper Nicola Hopewell fought in the final against Scottish champion at flyweight Stephanie Kerrachen.

Hopewell boxed to her instructions by hitting and moving her way into a clear lead at the end of round two.

The Scottish champion gained a count against Hopewell after an even exchange of big shots in the centre of the ring in the final round.

After a fantastic fight for both girls Hopewell took a unanimous decision.

Club powerhouse and rising superstar Hollie Towl also gained a gold medal by walkover, meaning she remains unbeaten in nearly two years.

Head coach Chris Boyle said: “I’m elated with my girls’ performances. Theyve worked tirelessly for months and are reaping the rewards.”