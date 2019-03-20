Worksop kickboxing club celebrates double medal success at ISKA English National Championships

A Worksop kickboxing gym is celebrating double medal success after a national tournament.

Street Kickboxing Club sent a pair of fighters to the ISKA English National Championships.

Kacper Tyczyński fought in the 71kg category and brought home a silver medal, while team-mate Rafal Pawłowski entered the 67kg weight class and won gold.

Both fighters successfully entered the K1 light contact tournament, despite having no prior experience.

The duo have been trained by black belt Artur Gronkiewicz and his brother Robert Gronkiewicz.

The club has been running for around a year and has thus far mainly attracted members of the area’s Polish community, although Artur insists anyone is welcome, regardless of nationality.

They operate out of Manton Sports Club on Retford Road in the town and are affiliated to governing bodies the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations and the International Sport Karate Association.

Artur himself will soon be grading for his second dan and recently hosted Master Brian Beck, an eighth dan black belt instructor and international judge for WAKO tournaments, at the Worksop gym.

“It’s just a small gym,” Artur told the Worksop Guardian.

“It’s open to everyone.

“It’s registered with WAKO and I am licensed through WAKO.

“This is my passion and I’m very proud to be part of such a wonderful organisation as WAKO.”