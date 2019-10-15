Worksop Harriers taste success in Round Rotherham event

On a weekend marked by some of the most incredible marathon running ever seen in the world, Worksop Harriers were out doing some amazing things of their own.

For nearly 40 members of the club got together to compete in and support the Round Rotherham Run and Relay over a 50-mile, undulating, self-navigated course, taking in all manner of trails.

It could be tackled in a variety of formats, including via relay teams, but three brave Harriers took on the full 50-mile route as individuals, complete with map-reading, mud, hills and all.

Stuart McCluskie, Kerry Dickinson and Sarah Morgan started promptly at 6 am to undertake one of their biggest challenges, and at the end of a long,hard season.

McCluskie finished in 11 hours, 40 minutes, while Dickinson and Morgan smashed their prediction of 15 to 16 hours by maintaining a good pace and high spirits to clock 13 hours, eight minutes.

It was quite an achievement for Morgan in particular because she started running with the club’s Sisters On Sunday group and has since progressed from couch to 5Ks and now on to ultras.

As well as the solo runners, Harriers were responsible for three of the 22 relay teams at the Rotherham event.

The relays were split into eight stages, ranging from about four miles to nine miles, with various terrains and climbing to suit all types of runners.

Pride of place went to Worksop 1, comprising Amy Ogden, Paul Marriott, Tom McLaren, Charlotte Jones, Bryan Cherry, Tracey West, Steve Carr and Tom Shaw, who won the mixed relay event and were also second overall. They posted an impressive time of six hours, 25 minutes, which was a lead of more than 30 minutes in the mixed category.

Worksop 2 acquitted themselves well too, finishing fourth in the mixed relay and ninth overall, as did Worksop 3, who were seventh in the mixed event and 15th overall.

No wonder all the runners got together aftarewards for well-earned meal of fish and chips!

Away from Rotherham, Harriers were also in action at several other events, most notably the City Of Sheffield 10K at Rother Valley, where Craig Wolstenholme finished as high as fifth.

Completing two laps of the lake was not easy after recent downpours made for a slippery course, but Wolstenholme stuck to his guns and clocked a respectable time of 39.23 minutes.