Worksop Harriers improve times at Swaledale Marathon

There was a strong turnout of Worksop Harriers at the 40th running of the Swaledale Marathon.

The course, which included 3,793ft of ascent, was described as challenging as heavy overnight rain was followed by a torrential downpour during the race.

However, that didn’t stop 12 Harriers from tackling the scenic route. Barry (6hr, 7min) and Camilla Mercer (5hr,56min) knocked 34 and 23 minutes respectively off last year’s times and Sarah Morgan (6hr, 10min) went 56 minutes quicker. Other times: Jim Staveley (4hr, 39min), Stuart McCluskie (5hr, 16min), John Shephard (5hr, 26min), Tracy Hamilton (5hr,27min), Gill Shephard (5hr, 55min), Salley Staveley (6hr, 6min), Lee-Anne Manley (6hr,7min), Mark Manley (6hr,7min) and Kerry Dickinson (6hr,8min).

Four Harriers ran the Doncaster Half Marathon. Samantha Marriott was first home in a personal best time of 1:47:39, followed by David Bulmer (1:58:45), Sally Bulmer (2:11:37) and Karen Parry (2:12:34)

Tim Baggs took part in the Gordon Whelbourn Running Week at Newark — four 5k races , followed by a 10k. Tim was third overall and the first in V40.

Five Harriers have qualified to represent Nottinghamshire schools in the regional Mason Trophy at Birmingham — Savanah Storey (Notts Schools triple jump champion), Jake Charters (Notts Schools hammer and 400m hurdles champion), Lucy Forrest (Notts Schools hammer champion), Teegan Page (Notts Schools high jump champion) and George Colton (second in long jump).