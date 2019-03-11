Worksop Harrier Anna Maddocks guides home the Nottinghamshire U13’s girls team

Worksop Harriers’ runners overcame wet and windy conditions to record some fine performances over the weekend.

Anna Maddocks led the Nottinghamshire U13’s girls team home in the Inter Counties cross-country Championships held at Loughborough, finishing 131st out of 307 of the countries finest young runners in 14:26 over the 3k course.

Closer to home Tom Shaw (60th, 1:23:11) led the Workspp Harriers contingent home in the Retford Half Marathon.

The wind, rain and, in places, flooded road could not prevent Craig Wolstenholme (73rd, 1:24 :52, PB), Shaun Chadwick (255th, 1:37:56, PB), Samantha Marriott (509th, 1:52:39, PB), Barry Mercer (550th, 1:53:56, PB) and Sarah Morgan (864th, 2:16:08, PB) all from recording new personal best times.

With the rest of the team finished as follows: Steve Carr (194th, 1:34:06), John Hardcastle (256th, 1:37:57), Julie Bonser (515th, 1:53:01), Paddy Lavin (528th, 1:53:28), Camilla Mercer (554th, 1:54:02), John Shephard (586th, 1:55:45), Pamela Brooks (736th, 2:04:39) and Kerry Dickinson (842nd, 2:13:27).