Worksop duo lead county’s blackball pool team to glory

Worksop duo Mark Score and Shane Robinson helped a Nottinghamshire team become masters over-50 champions at the English Blackball Pool Federation county finals.

Notts, captained by Score, took on the best in the country in the masters category, but emerged with the trophy after defeating Oxford in the final, thanks largely to the classy form of Robinson, who won three out of three games.

They had earlier defeated Bristol 7-4 in the quarter-finals before knocking out a very good West Midlands side in the semis. The other two members of the Mansfield-based team were Steve Hotchkiss and Gaz McLeod.

Notts completed a double at the finals because their U18 squad, comprising Jacob Elmhirst, Jordan Cunningham, Owen Calladine, Suraj Rai and Calhoun Cronin, were also crowned champions.

They knocked out the holders, Staffordshire, en route to the final, where they beat Merseyside.