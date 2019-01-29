Worksop Dolphins swimmers make huge splash in county races

A champion, two gold medals and 11 first places. That was the impressive haul for Worksop Dolphins in the first weekend of county championships action.

More than 20 swimmers from the club qualified, and the prolific and versatile Alicia Clark set the tone for success when she was crowned junior champion for girls aged 14 and under in the 50m breaststroke.

The gold medals went to disability swimmer Max Davis in the 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle events.

And the first places were secured by Kaitlyn Butters and Alicia Clark in the 50m breaststroke, Alicia Clark in the 400m individual medley, Isaac Smith, Lucy Conroy and Alicia Clark in the 100m butterfly, Lucy Conroy and Alicia Clark in the 200m freestyle, Lucy Conroy in the 50m butterfly, Alicia Clark in the 400m freestyle and Sophie Smith in the 50m backstroke.

Second places were earned by Jake Franse in the 100m butterfly, Kaitlyn Butters in the 200m freestyle, and Alicia Clark in the 50m butterfly and 50m backstroke.

Third places went to Freya Peace and Chris Elcock in the 50m breaststroke, Freya Peace in the 400m individual medley, Jody Gillott in the 100m butterfly, Isaac Smith in the 200m butterfly, Kaitlyn Butters and Freya Peace in the 50m butterfly, Lucy Conroy in the 400m freestyle and Freya Peace in the 50m backstroke.