Worksop braced for its first female pro boxer

History is set to be made in the town, with Nicola Hopewell vying to become Worksop's first professional female boxer.

Hopewell, nicknamed The Hurricane, is ready to rumble in the pro ranks after 35 appearances across the amateur scene, winning 28 of those bouts and numerous accolades.

Worksop-based Xbox Boxing Academy, where Hopewell trains, has confirmed she is now fully licensed and is set to make her debut in the professional ring in early next year.

Hopwell said: "I’m so excited to take this next path in my boxing journey!

"We’ve kind of been planning this for a while and been sparring the best in the world in Nicola Adams and Terry Harper, who are both world champions in the professional game.

"To make history as the town's very first pro fighter is huge to me.

"I love this town and have only been at one club with one coach my whole career - and to do this as a team is priceless!"

Rising star Hopewell works at Wilko head office as an assistant manager and is planning a career path in boxing with one goal in mind - titles.

Xbox coach Chris Boyle said: "Our journey has already been an epic one but it’s now time to go to the next level with Nic.

"We want world titles eventually and we’ve set our targets high, so we can’t wait to get started.

"Proud is very much an understatement really as we are so right as a team and to do this together will be very special."

Hopewell is currently seeking sponsors for her first three fights and if anyone is interested please contact her coach Chris Boyle at Xbox Boxing Academy.

Hopewell will become the second fighter to turn pro with the same Worksop boxing club after Zac Layne won his first pro fight in Lincoln last month.

Layne broke new ground for the club when he competed and won at Lincoln's Engine Shed high up on the undercard of Nathan Decastro's defence of the WBU Super Middleweight World title.

Layne won the lightweight contest against Frederick Castro 39-37.