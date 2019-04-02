Win tickets to Unibet Premier League darts action in Sheffield

Here is your chance to win tickets to see some of the world’s best darts players in one of the most popular tournaments.

The Unibet Premier League, which started in February, makes its annual visit to Sheffield on Thursday, May 9 at The FlyDSA Arena.

And we have four pairs of tickets up for grabs if you can correctly answer the question below.

The parade of stars likely to be on show in Sheffield is headed by the defending champion and newly-crowned world champion Michael van Gerwen, who has also claimed the title in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

Former champion James Wade, who tasted glory in 2007, is back for his tenth Premier League season, while five-times world champion Raymond van Barneveld takes to the oche in his final campaign ahead of retirement.

Last year’s runner-up, Michael Smith, is also in the line-up, as is two-times champion Gary Anderson and former world champion Rob Cross.

The players to finish in the top four of the league will progress to play-offs at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday, May 23.

Sheffield is one of several cities hosting the action, and tickets would normally cost up to £50. But you get the chance to have a pair for free by sending us the answer to this question:

Who is the Unibet Premier League’s defending champion?

E-mail your entries to sport.nmsy@jpimedia.co.uk, making sure to put Darts Competition in the subject field.