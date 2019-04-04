WIN tickets to Canada v USA in the Ice Hockey Super Series

If you're an ice hockey fan then we have a competition that you won't want to miss.

Canada will face the USA in the Ice Hockey Super Series Ice Hockey at the Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on April 20, and we have four pairs of tickets to give away for the event.

The game, featuring some of the sport's big name stars, aims to showcase the two teams, to further grow the sport wile supporting related local and global causes.

It will benefit the StopConcussions Foundation, a concussion awareness initiative to address the growing trend of concussions in all sports and to provide awareness and education to players, parents, coaches, officials, and health professionals. Local charity, Puck Aid, will also benefit.

The teams will consist of players from the National Hockey League, American Hockey League, East Coast Hockey league and stars of the local professional league, the EIHL.

Confirmed are names such as Kevin Bieksa, Brandon Bollig, Kyle Stollery, René Bourque and Tim Stapleton who will be donning their respective Canada and USA jerseys.

All you need to do is e-mail us at sport.nmsy@jpimedia.co.uk with your answer to the following question.

How many players are there in an ice hockey team?

Send your answer in an e-mail entitled 'Ice Hockey competition' along with your contact details so that we can inform you if you have won.

Deadline for entries is noon on Friday, April 12.