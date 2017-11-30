Why Sheffield Steelers got rid of ex NHL forward Andre Deveaux

Sheffield Steelers’ boss Paul Thompson has spoken for the first time about the reasons behind releasing ex NHL forward Andre Deveaux.

Some thought the decision was based partly on his indisciplined performance last Saturday at Milton Keynes Lightning, which has left the club with a six match import ban to serve in his absence.

But Thompson said the player wasn’t the calibre that he’d expected.

“We were looking for a top six guy and I don’t believe that he was better than what we had already got” said the coach.

“We need to add to what we already have. Sometimes a player does not fit.

“That is nothing against him, it was just the situation, and when we are in a situation like that, I am not one to hang around. When it doesn’t feel right you have got to move things on.”

Steelers expect to have Joonas Ronnberg back in the line-up on Saturday, at Nottingham Panthers, who are currently one position above them. A Steeler win would see them go equal on points with second-place Panthers.

