Who is your choice as the top-form Sheffield Steelers goaltender?

Statistically they are neck-and-neck - so who is the number one goaltender at Sheffield Steelers?

Matt Climie appeared on the scene in late October in a move designed to provide healthy competition to Jackson Whistle.

Jackson Whistle

Climie, aged 35, has had five games in the NHL and is the most experienced.

Whistle is 12 years younger but is better versed in the EIHL and started the pre-season in eye-catching form.

In the past few weeks both had had their ups and downs.

And, after the New Year's Day defeat at Manchester Storm, the personal tallies were Jackson Won 14 Lost 14, Clime Won 5 Lost 5.

Both netminders have an 89% save ratio.

Coach Tom Barrasso initially said the winning goalie would retain his place but he has alternated when he has felt freshness is needed in back to back games.

That might happen this weekend when Steelers face back-to-back games against Whistle's former club, Belfast Giants.

Sheffield have dropped back down to sixth in the League after Glasgow Clan won at Dundee Stars.

They are bottom of the Erhardt Conference and are badly in need of finding a consistent run of wins.