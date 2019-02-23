Who can score the goals for Sheffield Steelers tonight, against Coventry Blaze?

Anthony DeLuca hasn't scored in his last six games.

So it tells you something about Sheffield Steelers' goal prowess that the club's top scorer over the last 12 games is one...Anthony DeLuca.

Coach Tom Barrasso openly admits his team struggles to score goals.

And the last dozen games backs that up.

Sheffield have won six and lost six and DeLuca scored five of their goals.

You have to take your hat off to him in that regard, he was brought in part-way through the season to help the offensive push, not lead it.

And with one goal fewer beneath him is Jonathan Phillips, a tireless worker and great captain but no gun slinger.

Evan McGrath has scored the same amount.

Steelers hope to find their goal touch tonight, as they host Coventry Blaze, a team who shut them out at Sheffield Arena in December.

After scoring two goals in the last 125 minutes, it's vital they find the knack.