Walton aids league leaders Worksop Miners Welfare to victory

Worksop Miners Welfare lead the Worksop and District Table Tennis League Division One following a narrow 6-4 win over Clowne B, helped by a Phil Walton hat-trick.

Chris Cattell added two wins, teaming up with Mick Bell to win the doubles.

Clowne A had a convincing 9-1 over Worksop Welfare Snipers with hat-tricks for John Davies and Ernest Mpundu.

Steve Lyon added two wins before losing out to Pete Hodgson.

Davies and Mpundu teamed up to win the doubles.

Sparken Hill Eagles came out victorious in the clash of the early pacesetters in Division Two.

And in doing so they got the better of previously unbeaten Manton Tigers 7-3 as the top two met.

The Tigers could only field two players in Steve Beeston and Dave Bowns.

And they suffered for being a player down as the Eagles’ John Hallgarth beat both Dave Bowns and Stephen Beeston to pave the way for their win.

Clowne C finally got their season underway with a 10-0 thumping of bottom side Worksop Welfare Harriers B.

Perry Bradford, Steve Elkin and Rob Vaughan recorded hat-tricks, Elkin and Vaughan completing the whitewash in the doubles.

Carlton X-Youth got their first win of the season, beating Worksop Welfare Harriers A 6-4.

Mark Bloomer recorded a hat-trick, with Mark Cooper adding two and Shaun Layden adding a single.

Sparken Hill Hawks whitewashed Sparken Hill Pigeons this week to soar to the top of the Worksop and District Table Tennis League’s Division three table.

Their win came courtesy of hat-tricks for Lewis Linacre, Paul Wendon and Adam Pinches as they take an early lead in this division.

The Player Of The Match award went the way of Wendon for his display in the victory.

The Pigeons’ trio of Zak Berridge, Harry Stott and Sam Liversidge battled hard but were unable to trouble the Hawks team.

Wendon and Pinches took the doubles against Berridge and Liversidge to complete the impressive victory for the Hawks.

Sparken Hill Blue Jays kept up the pressure on the Hawks.

They moved up into joint second place with a 7-3 win over opponents Worksop Welfare Real Deal.

A Kathy McIntyre hat-trick paved the way for the Blue Jays’ victory.

She was well supported by Dave Lee, who enjoyed wins over both Tom Ogley and Jerry Collins.

However, he lost out to Glenn Gillgrass, the Real Deal also claiming a second good win at the expense of John McIntyre.

Tom Ogley also beat McIntyre to make up the three singles wins for Real Deal.

But he couldn’t add to their score when he joined up with Gillgrass in the doubles, the pair losing out to the McIntyres, who concluded the Blue Jays’ victory.