Video: Wins are vital or Sheffield Steelers heads could roll, admits forward Tanner Eberel

Sheffield Steelers players are under no illusion that jobs are on the line at their inconsistent club.

The team, hit by injuries and uncertain form, dipped 5-2 at Coventry Blaze on Sunday, their fourth defeat in seven games.

Tanner Eberel was one of the weekend successes - he scored and was a fine performer in both that defeat and Saturday's 3-2 win over Nottingham Panthers.

Asked if he could sense the pressure on the club, he replied: "Yeah, a little bit at times. I know we are expected to win here; the organisation wants to win and the fans especially want to win ...it can be hard when we are not playing as well as we should."

He added the pressure "helps more than anything. We know the expectations; every night we have to bring it or else it could be someone's job on the line. We need to be more consistent with wins. That will come with time, we have got a good group of guys. We are on the right path."

The Canadian, having snapped a nine-game scoring drought, claimed a brace of goals last weekend.

Tanner Eberel and Jackson Whistle in training

"Any time I can get goals or points to help the team out, it's big for me.

"But really I think my game is to be very strong defensively, in the D zone, and be on the ice for that last minute of the (Nottingham) game where we were just trying to get it out. But I'll take all the goals I can get."

The former ECHL player said he felt there was a positive chemistry on his line with Chris Lawrence and Jonathan Phillips.

"I am comfortable in any role Thommo wants to put me in" he said. "It's up to him, wherever he puts me I am ready to play."

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene