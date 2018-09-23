Video: Under pressure Sheffield Steelers coach to meet owner after 6-2 humiliation against Cardiff Devils

Steelers coach Paul Thompson admits his future and that of his team is in the hands of owner Tony Smith after Sheffield were hammered 6-2 at home by Cardiff Devils.

In a video interview with The Star, he said he'd not expected his team to have caved in, in such a manner.

"I can only apologise, I am the gaffer of this group and we didn't get it done. I take responsibility for that."

He said his team was scrambling and chasing the game after flu-victim goalie Jackson Whistle let three early goals in, before being hauled off.

Thompson admits the gap has widened "at this point" between his side and the champions

"It is not acceptable, we are not even close to them, right now."

Paul Thompson - under the cosh

There is a growing clamour for Thompson's head among some fans.

Asked about the social media campaign he said: "It gets to anybody, eventually. You've got to stay strong, I have got to come back in and do my job. I've got to fix it until Tony (Smith; owner) says 'You are not in the chair any more.' It's as simple as that."

Thompson said the result - their third defeat in four games - means "we have let our fans home hugely."

He said only time would tell if he got it wrong with all the new recruits - but he believes can get it right.