Video: Two things Sheffield Steelers' home fans have missed so far - John Armstrong and a consistent team

Steelers fans will tonight witness the home debut this season of centre John Armstrong.

After his 24-match sojourn to Medvescak Zagreb, he has rejoined Sheffield and chalked up his first point away from home last Wednesday.

Captain Jonathan Phillips says Armstong's assets have been missed: "Last year and the year before, fans could see how he could change a game, by making something out of nothing.

"He can shoot he can skate and make nice plays down low, a big body...we have kind of missed that."

Steelers hope to extract some level of revenge tonight on Guildford Flames, at the Arena in a league match, after the Surrey side bumped Sheffield out of the Challenge Cup.