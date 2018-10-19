Video: Sheffield Steelers star wants to see the team find its “swagger” at Cardiff Devils

Jordan Owens says Steelers have got to find their missing "swagger" and end their sequence of wins.

After five losses, confidence isn't high. But a Sheffield win at Cardiff Devils on Saturday would be a great start in retrieving their chutzpah.

Evan McGrath and Jordan Owens v Cardiff

The winger, who returned to action after injury on Wednesday, believes the team is showing shoots of recovery, despite five losses on the bounce.

Asked about the Welsh challenge , Owens said: "It doesn't matter who we are playing...right now we are focusing on what we have to do. That's compete level, its battling, it's wanting it more than the other team. Especially for us its getting that winning swagger back. I think that is something we are lacking right now. The confidence to win isn't there so we have got to get our swagger back and keep doing what we are doing, we are going to right the ship.

"You have just got to keep chipping away. What else can you do? "You have to keep going to work, must like everyone has does."

The Canadian has seen signs of revival. "Each game we are building more, if we keep playing like this I think we are going to have success in the near future. Details, things the common spectator would not notice, but a professional would know.

"Wingers hustling down to get open for the D, stopping and starting..communications."

Owens was concussed in a recent game against Nottingham Panthers. "A player came to hit me and I think he got his elbow up, (iI was) kind of the wrong place at the wrong time, I stayed in the game I felt ok but then went head first into a player's knee.”

He described being in a daze for two weeks: "You are present but you are not really there, it is like a fog that sweeps over you."