Video: Sheffield Steelers should have top-class work ethic going forward says Whistle

Head coach Tom Barrasso will have a lot to assess in a short time before his new Sheffield Steelers side turn out against Nottingham Panthers on Saturday.

But one thing he won't have to concern himself about is the team does understand the principle that hard work can get results.

Forward Brandon Whistle says: "We have got a group that comes every day and works their butt off, so that is something that is not a problem in our room.

"The work ethic is there."

Goals had been thin on the ground under Paul Thompson and Mark Matheson but Whistle said: "Even in practice, the offence is there as well, we just have to try and translate it to a game."

Speaking before the unveiling of Barrasso, the Canadian said he was "always looking for more ice time."

As a new player coming in, only 20 years old, he was trying to prove himself in practice, he said.

The brother of goalie Jackson Whistle added he was looking forward to playing at Nottingham.

Steelers lost there at the start of the campaign, with Brandon out injured.

But he said: "It was a pretty cool game, I was out with an injured ankle so, I took in the crowd and atmosphere and it was good, our fans and their fans were going back and forth."