Video: Sheffield Steelers looking for first home win of the season - while welcoming back Fife Flyers' Scott Aarssen

Lightning can't strike in the same place twice...can it?

Sheffield Steelers certainly will be hoping not.

They lost their first home League of the season to Milton Keynes Lighting on Saturday and are in no mood to suffer a second on Wednesday night, when Fife Flyers are visitors to Sheffield Arena.

Coach Paul Thompson has said it's important to make things up for the home fans - although Fife won't willingly fall on their sword.

He said of tonight's opposition: "They have retained quite a few guys.

"They are a team that, I feel, had an excellent season last year. They had great speed.

"They have retained their key core and it looks like they have added some quality around that" said the coach.

"We want to get back, we want to get a home win in front of our fans" he added.

"I dare say there will be another big crowd.

"We disappointed them last week, we don't want to disappoint them today."

He said Canadian Scott Aarssen, now playing at Fife after a season at Sheffield, represented a tough decision to take, in terms of a parting company after his debut year.

Thompson said the decision to let him go was not based on performance just budget logistics.

"He had a solid year for us."