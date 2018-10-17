Video: Sheffield Steelers have lost their last five - but new coach praises their work ethic

Tom Barrasso complimented his new Sheffield Steelers side tonight, despite their 3-1 home loss to Fife Flyers.

He said he couldn't ask his bottom of the league team to work any harder, after a midweek match watched by 4,331.

Tom Barrasso

The coach admitted there were issues with power play and penalty kill, but the foundations had been set for the team to move forward.

Barrasso said the team had to get themselves into position to score "greasy goals" as they continue to evolve.

