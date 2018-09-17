Video: Sheffield Steelers forward admits the team has to improve around the net

Ryan Rupert has admitted he and his brother share in the team responsibility for Steelers' lacklustre start to the season.

Sheffield have lost four out of their first six games, two of them at home.

On Sunday they were dismantled 5-1 at Guildford Flames.

They have scored three goals in the last two hours of play and there are rumblings of discontent amongst some of the fan base.

Asked, after Saturday's Manchester Storm home defeat, what was going wrong, he replied: "I just think around the net we are not burying our chances and we are letting in a couple of chances and they seem to capitalise.

"We are just not scoring around the net."

The Rupert brothers - sharing the responsibility

Questioned about his own form and that of his brother Matt he responded: "OK, I guess but obviously anybody can be better including ourselves...just got to have time I guess to adjust to the game over here."

Rupert said the twins had signed late for the club and were getting their bodies in shape and slowly "getting our feet and timing into each game.

"Everybody expects to win every game but ultimately nobody wins every game" said the 24-year-old Canadian.

"Unfortunately we are off to a slow start but hopefully we can turn things around; it is a long season."

Did he feel a pressure on his job? "I don't really let it bother me.

"I just play my game. I know it's not a lot of points with Matt and myself...obviously, we need to step it up and produce."

Ryan said he was more of a playmaker and Matt more of a finisher, when it came to style, adding: "Unfortunately we have not shown much of that this year so far.

"Hopefully we can keep working on practice and get that going."

Steelers host champions Cardiff Devils on Sunday.

He described them as "an older, stronger team," but didn't know much about them.

"We have just got to start executing around the net and I think we can start burying and out-scoring teams.

"It must be early in the season, touches aren't there on the sticks, who knows what it is."

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene