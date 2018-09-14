Video: Sheffield Steelers expect a canny opponent in Manchester Storm

Steelers expect a well-drilled counter-attack display from Manchester Storm on Saturday.

heffield coach Paul Thompson said: "They play a very defensive system, it sits back in a 1-4 and tries to frustrate teams.

And if you play into his trap, they have the talent to come away and make things happen offensively."

Thompson, looking for a third win on the bounce, added: "They are a good team, I watched their game in Nottingham, I have to say Manchester played really well."

He said Storm have endured injury problems, last yar's top scorer Mike Hammond had been out of the line up.

"They are like they were last year, a highly skilled team that can make things happen in the offensive zone.

"Finner (Ryan Finnerty) is going to want to come here and win a hockey game, it's as simple as that" he said.