Video: Sheffield Steelers' coach relieved after win

Tom Barrasso said losing to Guildford Flames had "become tedious" and he was relieved the team had put that right tonight.

Sheffield Steelers beat Flames 3-2, victory coming at the sixth attempt over Paul Dixon's side.

Coach Barrasso

The Arena side had to come back from 2-0 down, though.

Barrasso said losing to Guildford in earlier games in League and Challenge Cup had become tiresome and players had taken it personally.

He had "not been crazy" about the team's start but said more pressure on their opponents' defence had turned it around.