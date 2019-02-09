Video: Sheffield Steelers coach happy with win over Nottingham Panthers - but his team has a new injury threat

Tom Barrasso believes tonight's 3-1 win over Nottingham Panthers was further evidence that defensive zone coverage is improving.

The Sheffield Steelers coach saw his skaters and goaltenders concede only once in 33 Panthers' strikes on goal.

Tom Barrasso

Some of the shot-blocking on show was a credit to the team.

Hear what Barrasso has to say here.

*Meanwhile, Sheffield's defensive abilities may be undermined by a new injury.

Mark Matheson picked up a foot problem in the 3-1 win and limped out of the Arena.

He must be doubtful for tomorrow's trip to Coventry Blaze.