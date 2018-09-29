Video: Sheffield Steelers coach happy with win over Nottingham Panthers - but has a mysterious viewpoint about home victories

Paul Thompson was in cryptic mood after Sheffield Steelers' 3-2 win over Nottingham Panthers tonight.

The coach was happy with the victory but said he was not going overboard about a victory at Sheffield Arena.

Paul Thompson

Asked if the passion which he said he been missing from the team had returned he said it had been only one game and "You can't get excited when you win here."

As for the threat posed by Panthers: "I thought they didn't have too much that bothered us, I thought we played a solid two-way game."

He lamented the nature of the two conceded goals but said overall they were "deserved winners."

New signing and goalscorer Ryan Martindale, who hasn't played since last October because of injury played well and "will get better."

He also said Brandon Whistle had been given Power Play responsibilities to beef up the special team.

RESULTS

Saturday 29th September

Elite League

Coventry Blaze 2 Glasgow Clan 1

Dundee Stars 5 Belfast Giants 3

Manchester Storm 4 Milton Keynes Lightning 1

Challenge Cup Group A

Sheffield Steelers 3 Nottingham Panthers 2

Challenge Cup Group C

Guildford Flames 2 Cardiff Devils 5

FIXTURES

Sunday 30th September

Elite League

Cardiff Devils v Glasgow Clan - 6.00pm

Coventry Blaze v Sheffield Steelers - 5.15pm

Fife Flyers v Manchester Storm - 6.30pm

Guildford Flames v Nottingham Panthers - 6.00pm

Milton Keynes Lightning v Dundee Stars - 5.15pm