Video: Sheffield Steelers' coach happy with "blue print" for future plus results/fixtures

Tom Barrasso said the early part of Sheffield Steelers' 5-1 win over Milton Keynes tonight was a path to follow into the play offs.

Victory at the Arena took the club up to fifth spot and ensure qualification.

Tom Barrasso

The coach said he was happy with the early drive and congratulated winger Brandon Whistle on his first goal of the season - and the first of his professional career.

Steelers had taken a 4-0 lead in the first session, adding another in the second.

Barrasso said there had been no risk involved in the unexpected performance of Ben O'Connor, who is recovering from a left ankle injury.

He added the travel plans for the Belfast Giants' game, today Sunday, were not perfect.

It is the penultimate league outing of the regular season.

Hear what he has to say on our video.

Attendance: 7,367.

RESULTS

Saturday 23rd March

Elite League

Cardiff Devils 4 Manchester Storm 0

Fife Flyers 3 Guildford Flames 2 (PS)

Glasgow Clan 0 Nottingham Panthers 4

Sheffield Steelers 5 Milton Keynes Lightning 1

FIXTURES

Sunday 24th March

Elite League

Belfast Giants v Sheffield Steelers - 4.00pm

Dundee Stars v Cardiff Devils - 5.00pm

Fife Flyers v Nottingham Panthers - 6.30pm

Guildford Flames v Coventry Blaze - 6.00pm