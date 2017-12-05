VIDEO: Sheffield Steelers boss says the team has to work on the issue of inconsistency

​Sheffield Steelers boss Paul Thompson doesn't hide from the fact that they won't win the League unless they find the elusive formula of consistency.

The last five Saturday-Sunday domestic games have brought wins and losses and Sheffield have been defeated in four out of their last five away games.

Paul Thompson

Thompson said the team has to improve their weekend profit and loss margin if they are to thrive.

"We have got to if we have any aspirations of winning the League, we have to be more consistent" he said.

"We have got to be better than that" he said, referring to recent up and down results.

While the Nottingham Panthers defeat last Saturday did not accurately reflect their performance, he said: "What we have got to do is put the puck in the back of the net, and we have got to get our guys who are paid to do that feeling more confident around that area."

He said it was reassuring to see John Armstrong and Mathieu Roy back on the score sheet on Sunday against Milton Keynes Lightning adding that the second line of Andreas Valdix, Robert Dowd and Levi Nelson was the only one that had been scoring consistently five on five.

Thompson has resigned himself to not seeing Joonas Ronnberg again, the d-man now finally cutting his ties with Sheffield.

But he said he was "pretty confident that we will have a guy in for next week."