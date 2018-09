Paul Thompson said he was angry despite Steelers' 3-2 win over Dundee Stars.

Sheffield were 0-2 down and had to win a penalty shoot out to claim both EIHL points.

"We are not a good hockey club right now" he said.

"We are not playing anything close to Steelershockey."

Thompson wants to see more from his players - and laid into them about the performance.

Steelers, who are second in the table with a 50-50 record, are believed to have offered two contracts to overseas players.