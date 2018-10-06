Video: Sheffield Steelers 2-4 Glasgow Clan (final score)

A new era started tonight at Sheffield Steelers. Sadly it began with a defeat.

Mark Matheson was in charge of the team for his first match as coach, as they took on Glasgow Clan, who themselves were embarking on a new dawn under their new name.

Zack Fitzgerald tonight, pic by Hayley Roberts

Steelers, without forwards Jordan Owens and Robert Dowd, had Jonas Westerling making his season debut after re-signing earlier this week.

The home crowd were getting their first glimpse of ex Steeler Zack Fitzgerald in a Glasgow shirt.

Matheson had a surprise for the fans with his opening line-up.

In a bold move he had Chris Lawrence centering Jonathan Phillips on the right and Tanner Eberle on the left.

Aaron Johnson tripping call. Pic by Hayley Roberts

But at 2;29, Craig Peacock fired through Jackson Whistle's five-hole to give the Scots the lead.

They doubled in with another low shot, from Scott Pitt at 8.30 - and Matheson must have wondered what he'd let himself in for.

But a horrible blunder from Matt Stanisz opened the door to Sheffield.

Stanisz tried to lift the puck out of his zone but succeeded only in setting up Phiilips. His shot was parried by Joel Rumpel, but Phillips unselfishly set up Lawrence to score at 10:08.

Confidence returned and Sheffield put more pressure on, but couldn't level before the first break.

Top scorer Josh Pitt missed a great chance in the second session.

And Sod's Law struck at 36:24.

With Matheson in the penalty box for tripping, Peacock cleverly deflected a shot home for 1-3 at 36:24.

But Sheffield stuck at the task.

And Josh McFadden joined the attack to fire home inside the left post at 38;49.

Clan weren't for shutting up shop.

Scott Tanski had two good chances to put the game beyond doubt and Vlakav Stupka threatened when he got a sniff of the goal crease.

Sheffield's desperation may have been one reason why they struggled to keep the puck for very long - and at times they looked vulnerable to turn overs.

And the Power Play lacked ingenuity.

Clan wrapped it up with 27 seconds to go with an empty net strike, Tanski getting the goal he deserved.

So Steelers lost at home again. And not for the first time this season, a lack of precision and penetration was chiefly responsible.