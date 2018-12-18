Video: No more gifted games, says Sheffield Steelers veteran

The time for mistakes and gifted games must be over, says Sheffield Steelers' captain Jonathan Phillips.

The winger says the team had "wasted enough points...we're playing well but just not executing at the right time" in the League - a reference particularly to the EIHL shut-out loss to Coventry Blaze last weekend at Sheffield Arena.

Jono Phillips

And they had to be better defensively in Wednesday night's Challenge Cup quarter final second leg at Guildford Flames, after drawing the first leg 4-4 at home.

He said Sheffield had to avoid giving the gifted offensive opponents chances because if Steelers "make mistakes and then they are going to hurt you and score some goals."