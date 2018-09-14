Video: Josh Pitt is having fun scoring Sheffield Steelers goals

Josh Pitt has announced his arrival to British ice hockey with five goals in four Sheffield Steelers' games.

The 26-year-old centreman is the leading goal-getter so far and says he is having fun scoring goals and winning the last two games.

Josh Pitt

The forward has played his last two seasons at Kalamazoo Wings in the ECHL but says the format of the domestic competitions - where the League title is the main yardstick of success - means it is more intense here.

There is a lull in north American hockey, but not here, he said.

Pitt, who will pit his skills against Manchester Storm (Saturday) and Guildford Flames (Sunday) is second only to Evan McGrath in the points-scoring stakes.

He complimented linemate Stefan Della Rovere saying: "I have been with Delly since day one, he has good vision and works hard, he's all speed up and down the wing and has got a good shot."

Among the early points-achievers has been defencemen Aarron Johnson and Mark Matheson.

"We know our D is a mobile D, they are offensive, they have skills, even Marty, (Ryan Martinelli) we work together as a five man unit.

"It is nice to have that skill on the back end, it helps us a lot."

Sheffield owner Tony Smith will be hoping for a big crowd against Manchester, where they will be aiming to increase their run of wins to three.

A recent £5 a seat ticket offer saw Steelers attract 9,252 to last Saturday's home match and 4,578 on Wednesday for a Fife fixture that doesn't always put bums on seats.

Robert Dowd, who fears he may have come back from injury too soon only to re-injure himself, will be missing from Paul Thompson's line up but everybody else is healthy.