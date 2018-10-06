Video: first post-game coaching interview with Sheffield Steelers' new boss Mark Matheson

Mark Matheson said there was no shortage of effort from Sheffield Steelers, who slipped to a 2-4 home defeat to Glasgow Clan tonight.

He said there had been a few mistakes and the team had to stick to its systems.

Action from tonight by Dean Woolley

"We have to be better in our execution offensively."

He said it had been a frustrating defeat against the Scots.

Sunday sees the team play at Fife Flyers.

RESULTS

Saturday 6th October

Elite League

Belfast Giants 7 Milton Keynes Lightning 0

Cardiff Devils 4 Manchester Storm 1

Guildford Flames 6 Dundee Stars 5

Nottingham Panthers 3 Coventry Blaze 0

Sheffield Steelers 2 Glasgow Clan 4