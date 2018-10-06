Video: first post-game coaching interview with Sheffield Steelers' new boss Mark Matheson

Mark Matheson said there was no shortage of effort from Sheffield Steelers, who slipped to a 2-4 home defeat to Glasgow Clan tonight.
He said there had been a few mistakes and the team had to stick to its systems.
"We have to be better in our execution offensively."
He said it had been a frustrating defeat against the Scots.
Sunday sees the team play at Fife Flyers.
RESULTS
Saturday 6th October
Elite League
Belfast Giants 7 Milton Keynes Lightning 0
Cardiff Devils 4 Manchester Storm 1
Guildford Flames 6 Dundee Stars 5
Nottingham Panthers 3 Coventry Blaze 0
Sheffield Steelers 2 Glasgow Clan 4