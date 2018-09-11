VIDEO: ‘Ey up lad, nowt wrong wi’ me Yorkshire accent: Ex Sheffield Steeler Liam Kirk enjoying life in north America

South Yorkshire ice hockey starlet Liam Kirk is facing some gentle ribbing over his Maltby dialect as he makes his way in north American sport.

Former Sheffield Steeler Kirk, 18, was drafted by NHL franchise Arizona Coyotes earlier this year – the chance of a lifetime for the winger.

And he said it was an "amazing feeling" putting their jersey on in a rookie tournament recently.

He said the club had a "great bunch of guys" in the locker room.

But he told the club’s PR team: “They like my story coming from England.

"They always joke with me, with my accent, the way I speak" he said.

Scotsman Tony Hand was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 1986 – so if he managed to make himself understood, Kirk should have no problem!