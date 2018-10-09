Veteran Duncan bags bronze medal for Worksop Harriers

A well-deserved bronze medal was won by Christopher Duncan, of Worksop Harriers, at the Northern Masters 5K Road Championships.

As well as finishing third overall, Duncan also filled the same position in his age category for veterans over the age of 50 after clocking a time of 18.25 minutes.

He said: “The race was a tough one tactically, especially on the back of a heavy schedule, but I was battling for bronze for most of the way.

“There was no give in the pace from the gold and silver medallists, and the runner in fourth was always a threat who had to be monitored throughout the race.

“I am very proud to bring this medal home to Worksop, and third place is very pleasing in my first championship as a Northern Masters athlete.”

Further afield, Stephen Carr finished the Chester Marathon in three hours, 58.26 minutes.