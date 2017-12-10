Unbeaten run extended with 10th victory

Worksop Ladies’ 2nds continued their relentless march at the top of Notts Women’s League Division One.

The unbeaten side claimed their tenth successive win, following their opening day draw, to go 12 points clear at the top.

From the beginning of their 4-1 home win over Boots, Worksop were on top as they forced the visitors’ defenders to protect their goal on numerous occasions.

The breakthrough seemed inevitable though, and when Worksop forced a penalty corner Amanda Creswell’s powerful strike flew into the bottom corner.

Worksop continued to push on, controlling possession in midfield.

A fine solo run from Sophie Hughes saw her beat four defenders and then slip the ball to Jules Draycott, who fired home to make it 2-0 at half-time.

The second half continued in the same pattern with Worksop pressing.

A rare attack from Boots led to the home side’s third goal.

A cross into Worksop’s D was braveley cleared by defender Melanie Smith to the halfway line. Jules Draycott raced forward and clinically finished.

Worksop added a fourth through Kate Wilson before a slight mix-up at the back saw the ball deflect in off goalkeeper Sophie Forster for a Boots consolation.