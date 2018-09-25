Two home wins are urgently needed to start repairing the damage done by Sheffield Steelers’ defeat by Cardiff Devils

It's probably no exaggeration to suggest the last three days have been among the worst in Sheffield Steelers' recent history.

The new-look team was set up specifically to mount a more credible challenge to all-conquering, Cardiff Devils.

Steelers need to get up to speed with their rivals

But last Sunday, at their first attempt this season, they were comprehensively beaten at home by the champions.

Wednesday night gives Paul Thompson the chance to start making amends to an increasingly agitated, and at times hostile, section of the fan base. But, in reality, it's not visitors Dundee Stars’ midweek visit that looms largest on the horizon, it's that of Nottingham Panthers on Saturday.

Having failed to measure up to Cardiff at the Arena, they just cannot do the same with their keenest rivals.

Veteran defenceman Aaron Johnson is focusing only on Dundee, unwilling to overlook them.

The Canadian said Sunday's 6-2 loss may have a galvanising effect on the squad.

"I think times like this are going to bring us closer together. And we are going to learn from it.

"Very disappointed but now we are looking ahead. Those nights are going to happen.

“There are going to be nights that we are going to win 6-2. We turn the page and look forward."

The wholesale scale of personnel change at Sheffield has been a lot to absorb, he admits.

"The situation with 15 new guys coming in - we knew it was going to take some time to mesh and unfortunately that's the situation we are in right now."

The latest arrival is forward Brendan Brooks, whom Johnson admires.

"He is a hard worker, he has a lot of experience, he has scored in a lot of different leagues."

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene