Triathlon club puts members in the spotlight

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club turned the spotlight on the achievements of its members at their annual awards night at the Lion Hotel in Worksop.

Awards were handed out to triathletes who had performed across the local, national and international scenes, while the success of the club’s sprint event in August was also recognised.

Head coach Steve Chambers gave out the awards, starting with certificates for all those who had competed in their first triathlon this year.

Yannie Duveen was the most successful triathlete winning all three distance disciplines.

Male winners of the distance awards were Steve Chambers (sprint), James Gregory (middle) and Gaz Hughes (long).

In the duathlon categories, Kevin Dunne (male sprint), Yannie Duveen and Matan Duveen (standard).

The most anticipated award was the clubs Triathletes’ Triathlete, voted by club-mates, and this year’s winner was Dale Bloomer, who said: “Many, many thanks for the Triatheletes’ Triathelete award. It’s such a surprise and I can’t express how special and precious this is to me.”

Chambers also made his personal awards to the male and female triathlete who he believes have earned the accolade of Coach’s Award. In choosing Susanne Davis he said: “Susanne came to the club less than two years ago, via the successful beginners to freestyle course. Since then she has gone on to win the midland regional female age related sprint distance series and her swimming times are now something very special.”

For the male award Steve said that Craig Reap had continued to train and compete despite having a season riddled with a variety of injuries, as well as keeping a smile on his face.

All the volunteer coaches were given a note of thanks from the club secretary along with a gift voucher, while the efforts of event organisers Lynda Matthias and Matt Ilett were also recognised.