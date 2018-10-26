Triathletes celebrate successful 2018 season

As the triathlon season comes to a close, the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club had an evening to celebrate the success and recognise the efforts of its members.

The evening, held at the White Lion Hotel in Worksop, is an annual event that the members look forward to with some anticipation as it is an opportunity to chat about the season’s events and let their hair down after a year’s hard training and competing.

The awards up for grabs included the head coach’s award for best female and male. This year these awards went to Helen Crossley and James Gregory.

This year’s winners:

Coach’s Award for Best Triathlete - Helen Crossley and James Gregory; Triathletes’ Triathlete - Yannie Duveen; Sprint Duathlon - Kirsty Smith and Gaz Hughes; Sprint Triathlon - Yannie Duveen and Steve Chambers; Standard triathlon - Julie Lippitt and Craig Mercer; Middle distance triathlon - Yannie Duveen and Kev Dunne; Long Distance triathlon - Yannie Duveen and Kev Dunne.