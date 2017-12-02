Travel sickness for Sheffield Steelers as they dip 4-1 at Nottingham Panthers

Sheffield Steelers' unfortunate string of results in their Conference continued last night.

They lost 4-1 at Erhardt rivals Nottingham Panthers, suffering a 0-3 last period, and have now been defeated in four of their last five road trips.

Levi Nelson gave the Play Off champions the lead, courtesy of a Ben O Connor assist at 16:26 - and with Joonas Ronnberg back in their ranks, held on to that lead until 24:12.

But then Panthers cruised into gear, Brett Perlini equalising (assists Yann Sauve, Jeff Brown.)

Sheffield lost at home to Nottingham in the League in October, and they went behind for the first time when Raphael Bussieres scored at 43:22.

And when Andreas Valdix took a holding call on 50 minutes, Panthers scored on the Power Play, 24-year-old French Canadian Bussieres doubling his output with a super effort.

Panthers

Steelers, who could have joined Corey Neilson's team in joint second place had they won, conceded an empty netter from Jeff Brown at 58:23.

The South Yorkshire side, outshot 35-27, has now won just one of eight matches in their Conference.

And the defeat saw them stay in third place in the EIHL, but jointly, on points with Cardiff Devils and Manchester, both of whom have played two games fewer.

Coach Paul Thompson said a lack of firepower and confidence amongst some players needed remedying.

"We are not taking our chances, right now. And our Power Play was poor" he said adding the team needs more than one line (Valdix's unit) firing on all cyclinders.

He hinted Andreas Jamtin and Jonas Westerling would get more time on the Power Play in Sunday's game against Milton Keynes Lightning.

Steelers man of the match: Robert Dowd.

Power Plays: Nottingham Panthers 1 - 3 : Sheffield Steelers 0 - 6

RESULTS

Saturday 2nd December

Elite League

Braehead Clan 3 Coventry Blaze 1

Fife Flyers 6 Edinburgh Capitals 2

Guildford Flames 7 Dundee Stars 3

Manchester Storm 3 Cardiff Devils 4 (After Overtime)

Milton Keynes Lightning 3 Belfast Giants 6

Nottingham Panthers 4 Sheffield Steelers 1

FIXTURES

Sunday 3rd December

Elite League

Braehead Clan v Nottingham Panthers - 6.00pm

Cardiff Devils v Dundee Stars - 6.00pm

Coventry Blaze v Manchester Storm - 5.15pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Fife Flyers - 6.00pm

Guildford Flames v Belfast Giants - 6.00pm

Sheffield Steelers v Milton Keynes Lightning - 5.00pm