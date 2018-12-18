Three Xbox Academy fighters win medals at national tournament

Christmas came early for the Xbox Boxing and Fitness Academy in Worksop as they scooped two gold medals and one silver at a prestigious national tournament.

The academy entered three fighters for the first Female Winter Box Cup run by the England Boxing organisation.

Hollie Towl celebrates her success with Chris Boyle, head coach of the Xbox Academy in Worksop.

And all three -- Nicola Hopewell, Hollie Towl and Rachel Ovens -- were successful in a tournament to remember for the flourishing academy.

To give an idea of the size and scope of the event, it was a truly international affair, with entries not only from across the UK but also from Europe and even Asia.

It was run over three days, but the Worksop academy certainly made their presence felt, with club captain Hopewell leading the way.

She made it two Box Cups out of three this season by nailing her gold medal with victories over two quality opponents from London and Jersey respectively.

Hollie Towl on her way to the gold medal in Manchester.

Hopewell’s non-stop workrate and angles of attack proved too much for her opponents as she roared to another gold medal to add to her growing collection.

Also on the gold-medal trail was blonde bomber Towle, who has already been crowned a national champion three times and Box Cup winner.

She was really was up against it as the draw she was given contained boxers who have gained national titles, and all the entries were a year above her age group.

But this didn’t deter the classy, charismatic Towl, who breezed passed her opponents with clever assaults and precise work in displays oozing maturity way above her years.

The referee raises the arm of Xbox Academy captain Nicola Hopewell to signal her victory.

Also in action was the ever-improving Ovens, from Carlton-in-Lindrick, who managed to overcome massive inexperience to complete the Xbox threesome.

In only her third bout, she succeeded in winning a silver medal, losing in the final after a brave performance that suggests she has a bright future ahead of her.

Overall, the Xbox Academy had to be delighted with the weekend, which brought their medal tally for the season to 15 already.

The club’s head coach, Chris Boyle, said: “I am absolutely overjoyed at the girls’ victories.

“They have shown non-stop dedication and commitment to their boxing this year, and they are now reaping their rewards.

“The girls are fantastic to have around the gym and to take on the road. They are a pleasure and a massive credit to not only me but to themselves and this town also.

“There is so much more to come from this current crop of girls, so watch this space!”

The academy, which is based on the Dukeries Way Industrial Estate in Worksop, is a family-style boxing gym, which is suitable for anyone, whether you want to leap into the ring to compete in boxing bouts or just want to get fit.