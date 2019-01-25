These are the players than can lead Sheffield Steelers towards the Play Offs

It's been that kind of season. But the team is desperate to try and put together a series of wins, so they can enter the Play Off campaign in strong form. Here are my choices of the players that I expect to see lead that charge.

1. Jackson Whistle Any chance of success this season depends on this man, goaltender Whistle. With Matt Climie out of the picture, he is already showing a rich seam of form.

2. Robert Dowd Lost 13 games to injury but Dowd is top power play goalscorer and is the forward most likely to turn things around.

3. Ben O'Connor Quite simply one of the best players in Steelers' history. O'Connor never seems to be off the ice. Always prompting, always and able to initiate things from deep.

4. Mark Matheson Like O'Connor, Matheson can control the play from deep. Never missed a game this season and he's also never missed a chance to contribute in all areas of the ice. Unselfish and astute.

