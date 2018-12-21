The 5,800 reasons why Sheffield Steelers need to get better...and quick

Steelers' owner Tony Smith has sent a "stick with us" message to the fans after the team's disappointing first half of the season.

"We are going through a pretty tough time, but we are Sheffield Steelers and we will get back to where we were," he said.

"The fans have been sticking with us and I am pleased for that and we want that to continue.

"We are averaging around 5,800 crowds and they are not dropping.

"But we know we have got to get better.

"We need more out of everyone. We need to be the team that doesn't make mistakes, score goals and, right now, stop conceding.

"we need to find a way of spending most of our time in the offensive zone, where as Tom (Barrasso; coach) says we are not going to get scored on. We need to be consistent and the players have to take responsibility for that...to find a way to win.

"The message is onwards and upwards."

Steelers may need to look at overhauling their scouting network and recruitment systems in the close-season.

Some observers outside the club, who have worked in the field of international hockey transfers, believe there is room for improvement in finding the right calibre of players who will fit in.

Smith conceded that other Elite League clubs have "stepped up" in the way they attract new blood.

In the last few weeks, Steelers have signed only one player that is completely new to the club, Anthony DeLuca...and the number 15 was the one who was left out of the squad in the midweek loss at Guildford Flames, after 15 games.